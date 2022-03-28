Bytom (BTM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.67 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $43.83 million and $3.67 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00273210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001429 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,744,074,788 coins and its circulating supply is 1,647,269,431 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

