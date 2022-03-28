C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells $45,490.10 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $45,490.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72.

AI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,177. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.