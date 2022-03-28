Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 817 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

AAPL stock opened at $174.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

