Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $5.83 on Monday. Canaan has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $922.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Canaan by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Canaan by 990.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

