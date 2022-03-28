Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

GOOS opened at $26.37 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

