Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Mustang Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mustang Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MBIO. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.06.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio (Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.