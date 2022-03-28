Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 844,259 shares of company stock valued at $20,971,988. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.