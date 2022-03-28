Capital One Financial Weighs in on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $124.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

