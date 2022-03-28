CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,143. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CarGurus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CarGurus by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 217,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARG opened at $41.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,069.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

