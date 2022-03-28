Carry Trading Up 18.5% Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $86.22 million and $32.09 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00080459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011088 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

