Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Up 95.8% in March

Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

CCAI stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Cascadia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. is based in Seattle, Washington.

