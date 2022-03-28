Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,100 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 479,700 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. 308,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,703. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $460.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. Analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $529,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 793,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

