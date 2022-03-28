Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Down 5.4%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58. 1,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 125,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPSC. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.24. As a group, analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.