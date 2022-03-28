Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92. Cerner has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 195,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

