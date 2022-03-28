Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS OIGLF opened at $0.16 on Monday. Chariot has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

