Charlie B. Kawwas Sells 2,520 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $632.88. 1,442,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,260. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.75. The company has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

