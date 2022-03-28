Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Down to $186.47

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $186.47, but opened at $174.38. Chart Industries shares last traded at $163.04, with a volume of 44,617 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day moving average is $161.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 21.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 66,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter.
About Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
