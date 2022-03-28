Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Down to $186.47

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $186.47, but opened at $174.38. Chart Industries shares last traded at $163.04, with a volume of 44,617 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day moving average is $161.93.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 21.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 66,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.