ChartEx (CHART) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,030.00

ChartEx (CHART) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $116,576.85 and $7,030.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.95 or 0.07082813 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.60 or 1.00045471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

