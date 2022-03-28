Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Chemed worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHE opened at $474.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.42. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

