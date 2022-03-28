Chia Network Achieves Market Cap of $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.36 or 0.07071957 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.81 or 0.99891531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

