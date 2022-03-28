Chimpion Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.33 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00005009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market cap of $75.33 million and $215,864.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00035861 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00110471 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

