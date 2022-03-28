China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Eastern Airlines stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in China Eastern Airlines were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEA. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE CEA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.