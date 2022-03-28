China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 46.6% in March

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ CLEU opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLEU. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in China Liberal Education by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.