China Power International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Power International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,257,300 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 9,031,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of China Power International Development in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get China Power International Development alerts:

Shares of China Power International Development stock remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Power International Development has a 12 month low of 0.50 and a 12 month high of 0.52.

China Power International Development Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants. It operates through the following segments: Generation and Sales of Coal-Fired Electricity, Generation and Sales of Hydropower Electricity, and Generation and Sales of Wind Power Electricity, and Generation and Sales of Photovoltaic Power Electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.