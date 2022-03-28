CIBC Lowers Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$50.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.56.

Shares of TSE TSU traded down C$1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.07. 54,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$27.07 and a 1-year high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

