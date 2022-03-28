Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.94.

CNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,031,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cinemark by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cinemark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

