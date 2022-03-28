Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) to announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.11.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $413.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a 52-week low of $334.61 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cintas by 34,580.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

