Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS.

CTAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.11.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $413.32 on Monday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $334.61 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after acquiring an additional 306,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

