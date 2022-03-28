Citigroup Boosts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $210.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $109.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after buying an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Raymond James by 66.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $176,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 24,537.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,352 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.