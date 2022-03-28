Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

CFG stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $510,236,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

