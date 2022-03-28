Citizens & Northern Corp Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,683,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $238,199,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 114,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.72 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

