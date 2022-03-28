Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) & ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Head to Head Comparison

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels $255.65 million 6.89 -$93.15 million ($0.45) -17.60 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clean Energy Fuels.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels -36.44% -0.26% -0.21% ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clean Energy Fuels and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels 0 1 4 0 2.80 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 105.18%. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.18%. Given ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II is more favorable than Clean Energy Fuels.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II beats Clean Energy Fuels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. The company also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations; and sells and services compressors and other equipment that are used in RNG production and fueling stations. In addition, it transports and sells CNG, RNG, and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; sells U.S. federal, state, and local government credits, such as RNG as a vehicle fuel, including Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and obtains federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. Further, the company focuses on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 48,000 vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 548 fueling stations in 42 states in the United States and 25 fueling stations in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.