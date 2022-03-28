Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 625,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,729.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 515,909 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

