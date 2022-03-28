Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COHU. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.72. Cohu has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth $30,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 1,500.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 794,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 30.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Cohu by 2,808.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after buying an additional 321,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

