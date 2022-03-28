Colliers Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hyzon Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

HYZN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of HYZN opened at $6.38 on Monday. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

