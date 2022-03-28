Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Cap of $398,119.97

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 42% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $398,119.97 and $10.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,405.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.60 or 0.00796534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00204290 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00021357 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

