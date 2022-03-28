ColossusXT Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003756 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001269 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,612,848,888 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

