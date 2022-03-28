Compound (COMP) Price Tops $127.75 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $127.75 or 0.00268737 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $850.68 million and $193.18 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,658,838 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

