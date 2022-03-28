Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Up 2.4%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.22 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.22 ($0.07). 10,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 35,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60. The firm has a market cap of £6.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.86.

About Comptoir Group (LON:COM)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It operates 23 restaurants and 4 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016. Comptoir Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

