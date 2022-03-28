CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €78.00 ($85.71) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €79.14 ($86.97).

Shares of ETR:COP traded up €2.10 ($2.31) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €53.60 ($58.90). The company had a trading volume of 235,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.23. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a 52-week high of €82.80 ($90.99).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

