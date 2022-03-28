CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180. CompX International has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CompX International worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

