Connectome (CNTM) Price Tops $0.13

Connectome (CNTM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market cap of $156,235.38 and approximately $2.15 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

