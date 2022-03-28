ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.09.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of COP traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.73. The stock had a trading volume of 70,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,220 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,983. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 530.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

