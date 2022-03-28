ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 38,875 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $57,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,220 shares of company stock worth $15,979,983 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.09.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $4.00 on Monday, reaching $103.50. 6,062,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,428,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

