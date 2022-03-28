ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $107.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $139.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.09.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,220 shares of company stock worth $15,979,983. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

