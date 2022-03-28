ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy producer on Thursday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by 18.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

NYSE:COP opened at $107.50 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.09.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,220 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,983 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

