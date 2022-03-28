Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.92. 57,776,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,677,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

