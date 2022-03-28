Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ED. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.09.

NYSE:ED opened at $92.68 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $92.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

