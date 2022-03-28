Convergence One Day Volume Hits $814,070.00 (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Convergence has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Convergence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a total market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $814,070.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00110267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.