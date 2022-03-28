Cormark Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$219.23.

TSE:BYD opened at C$161.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 75.99. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$145.70 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$203.25.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

About Boyd Group Services (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.